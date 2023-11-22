IFFK delegate registration from Wednesday; 180 films to be screened in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The delegate registration for the 28th IFFK, to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 8 to 15. will begin on Wednesday at 10 am. The delegate fee is `1,180 for general category and Rs 590 for students. About 180 films from different countries will be screened at 15 theatres during the eight-day event.

The festival features a rich lineup of movies, including an international competition section, films from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, the latest works by contemporary filmmakers, acclaimed films from leading festivals, world cinema, Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today, Cuban films in the country focus section, and a homage section paying tribute to obscure film talents.

The IFFK is set to welcome more than 100 guests from different countries, including directors, technicians and jury members. Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu will be honoured with the ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award at the opening ceremony on December 8 at Nishagandhi. This time also, the festival will host a series of open forums, meet-the-director sessions, in-conversation events, exhibitions, and other cultural activities.

Registration can be completed on the website www.iffk.in or directly at the delegate cell set up at Tagore Theatre, the main venue of the festival.

HOW TO REGISTER

The delegate fee is D1,180 for general category and D590 for students. Registration can be completed on the website www.iffk.in or directly at the delegate cell set up at Tagore Theatre

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The delegate registration for the 28th IFFK, to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 8 to 15. will begin on Wednesday at 10 am. The delegate fee is `1,180 for general category and Rs 590 for students. About 180 films from different countries will be screened at 15 theatres during the eight-day event. The festival features a rich lineup of movies, including an international competition section, films from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, the latest works by contemporary filmmakers, acclaimed films from leading festivals, world cinema, Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today, Cuban films in the country focus section, and a homage section paying tribute to obscure film talents. The IFFK is set to welcome more than 100 guests from different countries, including directors, technicians and jury members. Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu will be honoured with the ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award at the opening ceremony on December 8 at Nishagandhi. This time also, the festival will host a series of open forums, meet-the-director sessions, in-conversation events, exhibitions, and other cultural activities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Registration can be completed on the website www.iffk.in or directly at the delegate cell set up at Tagore Theatre, the main venue of the festival. HOW TO REGISTER The delegate fee is D1,180 for general category and D590 for students. Registration can be completed on the website www.iffk.in or directly at the delegate cell set up at Tagore Theatre Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp