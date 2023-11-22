Home States Kerala

Jagan bought pistol from gun shop in Thrissur town

He also made it a point that the shot from an air pistol is not lethal.

Published: 22nd November 2023

By Express News Service

THRISSUR : As the parents, students and teachers of Vivekodayam HSS are trying to come out of the trauma caused by the firing incident at the school on Tuesday, the police probe has revealed that Jagan bought the air pistol from a shop in Ariyangadi in Thrissur town. 

Jagan, 18, bought the pistol from Trichur Guns, a shop with a large collection of guns, in September. He bought the pistol after producing his identity card and paying `1,500, said Renjith, the shopowner. 
“I came to know about the incident when the  police called me and asked about Jagan. The police asked me whether the pistol was sold from my shop. Then I searched the bills and found that Jagan had purchased the pistol. Later I passed on the information to the police.”

Renjith said that air pistols are usually used for shooting practice. “They are also used for  shooting balloons as a part of games. Even when it is not loaded with pellets, on firing, the pistol would produce a loud sound.

This might have created fear among the students and teachers,” he said. He also made it a point that the shot from an air pistol is not lethal. Air pistol is something that can be purchased by any major person. 

Meanwhile, police said that they are investigating the motive behind the incident and whether he was a victim of substance abuse.

