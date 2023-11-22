'Nay, nay...': UK-based researcher says widely-circulated photo not of Variankunnan Kunjammad Haji of 1921 Malabar rebellion

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A researcher has come out with a finding that the photograph in wide circulation as that of Variankunnath Kunjammad Haji, one of the leaders of the Malabar Rebellion of 1921, is actually of another fighter who too had taken part in the war.

In his new book, ‘Musaliar King’, Abbas Panakkal, a historian, contends he has come across documents that prove the photo was that of Kunhi Khader, wrongly identified as Haji.

A French magazine published in 1922 had carried the picture of Ali Musaliar, the leader of the rebellion, with the photos of two other persons on either side. The description in the magazine says, “A portrait of Mohammed Ali, who was one of the main architects of the revolt… On each side, two Moplahs who gave the signal for the uprising by murdering English settlers.” The magazine identifies only Muhammad Ali or Ali Musaliar but is silent on the other two.

In 2021, a book written by Ramees Muhammad O claimed the person on the left side of the photo is Variankunnath Kunjammad Haji. The photo became a point of discussion after the publication of the book. But Panakkal says the photo was erroneously identified.

“The magazine says the two persons in the photo started the war by killing the Britons, Rowley and Johnson. So, I checked the archives in London and other places to find out who killed the two Britons. It is clearly mentioned in the records that Ummayandakath Kunhi Khadir of Tanur and Chanimatel Lava Kutty were the two persons,” he says.

Panakkal concludes that the person on the left side of the photo is Kunhi Khader and not Haji. But Ramees Muhammad chooses to disagree.

“I haven’t seen the book, so I have limitations in commenting. But the French magazine clearly states that the photos are that of those who started the war,” Ramees tells TNIE.

He points out that Kunhi Khader was caught by the British even before the war began. “So, the first photo cannot be that of Khader. Lava Kutty was not captured at all and was killed during the war. There is no chance of getting his photo,” Ramees argues.

Panakkal is a historian affiliated with the School of History at the University of St Andrews in the United Kingdom. He also serves as a member of the advisory board at the Religious Life and Belief Centre, University of Surrey, UK.

