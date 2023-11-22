Home States Kerala

P K Kunhalikutty rubbishes ‘IUML entry into LDF’

Furthermore, Kunhalikutty said that Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has already spoken about the IUML’s commitment to the UDF.

Published: 22nd November 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

P K Kunhalikutty

IUML's national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty on Tuesday reiterated that the party will not align with the LDF, responding to LDF convenor E P Jayarajan’s claim that some IUML leaders aspire to join the Left front. Kunhalikutty emphasised, “Jayarajan doesn’t grasp the history and organisational structure of the IUML. As the party’s general secretary for several years, I have consistently adhered to the IUML’s stance from the Panakkad family, as articulated by Thangal.”

Furthermore, Kunhalikutty said that Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has already spoken about the IUML’s commitment to the UDF. “I share the same stance; Kunhalikutty doesn’t diverge on this matter,” he added. Kunhalikutty also expressed IUML’s dedication to fortifying the UDF, stating, “Nava Kerala Sadas lack impact.

The IUML’s youth wing will soon take out a march against the governance issues in Kerala.” On Monday, Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said the IUML remains steadfast in strengthening the Congress-led alliance, the UDF, in Kerala. Speaking at the party’s Wayanad district council camp in Sultan Bathery, Thangal said that the IUML has numerous reasons for maintaining its alliance with the UDF.

