Home States Kerala

Protest mounting over delay of MEMU trains connecting Alappuzha, Ernakulam

The widening of National Highway 66 into six lanes has also added to the crisis.

Published: 22nd November 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

MEMU Trains

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Protest is mounting over the delayed running of MEMU trains operating between Alappuzha and Ernakulam. ‘Friends on Rail,’ an organisation of train passengers, observed a black day on Monday in protest against the frequent delays of MEMU trains. They travelled from Alappuzha to Ernakulam covering their faces with pieces of black cloth. A M Ariff, MP, also joined their protest. After travelling on the train, the MP and travellers lodged a complaint with the station master in Ernakulam. 

According to the passengers, the evening MEMU train (Ernakulam- Kayamkulam-06451) is creating more hardships for them. After the introduction of the Vande Bharat high-speed train, the passenger trains are halted at various stations, including Kumbalam and Thuravoor, on the coastal route, to facilitate its smooth travel. 

Earlier the MEMU train started its journey from Ernakulam at 6 pm. With the introduction of Vande Bharat, the starting time changed to 6.25 pm. After the train starts from Ernakulam, it halts at various stations and reaches Alappuzha and other stations more than an hour late. Hundreds of passengers, including women and children, who depend on the train, suffer the most, the passengers said. 

The lack of space and an adequate number of compartments also creates hardships for the passengers. The MP asked the Railway authorities to reinstate the old timings of the train to avoid passengers’ hardships. “Many women who travel regularly on the train alight at Ambalappuzha, Haripad and other stations late at night and they are unable to reach home safely. Lack of connection buses or travel facilities to reach their homes are creating problems for them,” MP said in the complaint. 

The widening of National Highway 66 into six lanes has also added to the crisis. Earlier the passengers could travel by KSRTC and private buses to reach destinations in and around Ernakulam. However, the construction of the elevated highway being undertaken on the Aroor- Thuravoor stretch is creating prolonged traffic snarl-ups on the route. So the passengers are left with no option, said Ratheesh K V, a passenger. The MP said that a memorandum will be submitted to the Railway minister and other top officials.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MEMU trains Alappuzha Ernakulam Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp