Protest mounting over delay of MEMU trains connecting Alappuzha, Ernakulam

ALAPPUZHA: Protest is mounting over the delayed running of MEMU trains operating between Alappuzha and Ernakulam. ‘Friends on Rail,’ an organisation of train passengers, observed a black day on Monday in protest against the frequent delays of MEMU trains. They travelled from Alappuzha to Ernakulam covering their faces with pieces of black cloth. A M Ariff, MP, also joined their protest. After travelling on the train, the MP and travellers lodged a complaint with the station master in Ernakulam.

According to the passengers, the evening MEMU train (Ernakulam- Kayamkulam-06451) is creating more hardships for them. After the introduction of the Vande Bharat high-speed train, the passenger trains are halted at various stations, including Kumbalam and Thuravoor, on the coastal route, to facilitate its smooth travel.

Earlier the MEMU train started its journey from Ernakulam at 6 pm. With the introduction of Vande Bharat, the starting time changed to 6.25 pm. After the train starts from Ernakulam, it halts at various stations and reaches Alappuzha and other stations more than an hour late. Hundreds of passengers, including women and children, who depend on the train, suffer the most, the passengers said.

The lack of space and an adequate number of compartments also creates hardships for the passengers. The MP asked the Railway authorities to reinstate the old timings of the train to avoid passengers’ hardships. “Many women who travel regularly on the train alight at Ambalappuzha, Haripad and other stations late at night and they are unable to reach home safely. Lack of connection buses or travel facilities to reach their homes are creating problems for them,” MP said in the complaint.

The widening of National Highway 66 into six lanes has also added to the crisis. Earlier the passengers could travel by KSRTC and private buses to reach destinations in and around Ernakulam. However, the construction of the elevated highway being undertaken on the Aroor- Thuravoor stretch is creating prolonged traffic snarl-ups on the route. So the passengers are left with no option, said Ratheesh K V, a passenger. The MP said that a memorandum will be submitted to the Railway minister and other top officials.

