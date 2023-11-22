Home States Kerala

Renowned Malayalam writer P Valsala passes away aged 85

She had received many literary honours like Ezhuthachan Award, the Kerala Government’s highest literary honour. She had also served as the chairperson of Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

Published: 22nd November 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 02:06 PM

Malayalam Novelist P Valsala - (File | Express Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Renowned writer and novelist P Valsala passed away in Kozhikode on Tuesday. She was 85. She was admitted to KMCT Medical College, Mukkam, following cardiac arrest. Valsala was a teacher by profession. She wrote her first novel ‘Thakarcha’ in 1969. 

She had received many literary honours like Ezhuthachan Award, the Kerala Government’s highest literary honour, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Muttathu Varkey Award,  C V Kunhiraman award etc. Some of her notable works are Nellu, Nizhalurangunna Vazhi, Agneyam and Venal. 

Her famous work ‘Nellu’, which had narrated the lives of Scheduled Tribes in Wayanad, was later adapted into a movie by Ramu Kariat.  She had also served as the chairperson of Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

