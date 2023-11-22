School buses for Nava Kerala Sadas: Kerala High Court stays order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed till November 27 the order issued by the Director of General Education directing the head of the institutions to provide school buses requested by the organising committee for the transportation of the public for the ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’ programme.

When the petition filed by Philip Joseph, of Kasaragod, challenging the order came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran held that, “The order will be of effect only after the court issues an order in due course. List the case on November 27.”

The petitioner submitted that his daughter and other students of the institution are using the school buses for transportation. As per the provisions of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Rules and also the permit granted to the school buses, it can only be used for transportation of students and other educational purposes. The court said that prima facie, if the school buses are to be used for public purposes, perhaps, there may be some justification for that order. The court directed the special government pleader to give an explanation in this regard.

The Director of General Education recommends that the buses of the schools be handed over to the organising committee, but without mentioning who it is; what it is; and for what purpose such committees are functioning. “I say this poses a problem because there is no guarantee regarding the protection and maintenance of the buses if it is used to ferry other people, particularly when most of such buses are specifically tailor-made for children and their safety – they being, therefore, called ‘school buses”, said the court.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed till November 27 the order issued by the Director of General Education directing the head of the institutions to provide school buses requested by the organising committee for the transportation of the public for the ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’ programme. When the petition filed by Philip Joseph, of Kasaragod, challenging the order came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran held that, “The order will be of effect only after the court issues an order in due course. List the case on November 27.” The petitioner submitted that his daughter and other students of the institution are using the school buses for transportation. As per the provisions of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Rules and also the permit granted to the school buses, it can only be used for transportation of students and other educational purposes. The court said that prima facie, if the school buses are to be used for public purposes, perhaps, there may be some justification for that order. The court directed the special government pleader to give an explanation in this regard. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Director of General Education recommends that the buses of the schools be handed over to the organising committee, but without mentioning who it is; what it is; and for what purpose such committees are functioning. “I say this poses a problem because there is no guarantee regarding the protection and maintenance of the buses if it is used to ferry other people, particularly when most of such buses are specifically tailor-made for children and their safety – they being, therefore, called ‘school buses”, said the court. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp