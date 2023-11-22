Home States Kerala

‘UDF afraid to criticise BJP’: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

On Tuesday, Nava Kerala Sadas programmes were held in four constituencies, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam and Thalassery. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (BP Deepu | Express Photo)

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  The UDF leaders in the state are quite apprehensive that if they criticise the NDA government at the Centre, the BJP will feel bad about them, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking at the Nava Kerala Sadas at Dharmadam constituency near Pinarayi Convention Centre on Tuesday, he said that the UDF MPs from Kerala are led by a strange state of mind as they could not stand together with the state government to earn what is rightfully ours. “This is a serious issue being faced by the state,” he said. 

“We are also a part of this country. We have a federal policy and the Union government is bound to follow it. It is not a benevolence on the part of the Centre. It is our constitutional right,” he said. “To cut down our financial share is a cruelty towards the state. While considering the share that is due for the state, the likes and dislikes of the ruler should not be a criterion. The Centre adopts a partial and vengeful attitude towards the state,” the CM said. 

“Some people say that Nava Kerala Sadas will be dealt with in the streets. They should understand the consequences of such irresponsible statements. It will be viewed as a challenge towards the state and the people of this land. It will be better if the opposition realises its mistake,” he said. 

Speaking at the Nava Kerala Sadas held at Kannur collectorate ground, the CM said that the projects presented by the LDF government cannot be opposed by anyone as all of them are presented after proper studies and surveys. On Tuesday, Nava Kerala Sadas programmes were held in four constituencies, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam and Thalassery. 

