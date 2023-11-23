Home States Kerala

Cricketer S Sreesanth booked in cheating case

In his complaint, Sareesh Gopalan said he invested the money after being offered the opportunity to become a partner in a cricket academy.

Published: 23rd November 2023 02:54 PM

Former Indian cricket player S Sreesanth (File | PTI)

By PTI

KANNUR: The police have registered a case against cricketer S Sreesanth and two others based on a cheating complaint filed by a man in this north Kerala district.

The complainant, hailing from Choonda, alleged that the accused, Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini, took Rs 18.70 lakh on various dates from April 25, 2019, by claiming that they would build a sports academy in Kollur, Karnataka, in which Sreesanth is a partner.

In his complaint, Sareesh Gopalan said he invested the money after being offered the opportunity to become a partner in the academy.

Sreesanth and the two others have been booked under IPC Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). Sreesanth has been named as the third accused in the case.

