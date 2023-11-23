Home States Kerala

Expelled CPI leader Bhasurangan, son sent to ED custody for two days

The modus operandi adopted by the accused to siphon off money from Kandala Service Cooperative Bank has to be ascertained after interrogation.

Expelled CPI leader N Bhasurangan and his son Akhiljith being produced at PMLA Court in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expelled CPI leader and former president of Kandala Service Cooperative Bank, N Bhasurangan, and his son Akhiljith who were arrested in a money-laundering case, were sent to ED custody for two days by the PMLA Court in Kochi on Wednesday.

ED submitted before the court that Bhasurangan was highly influential as he was part of the ruling front in Kerala.  

ED submitted that it has seized a large number of documents as part of the investigation. Bhasurangan and Akhiljith have to be confronted with the collected evidence and statements.

The modus operandi adopted by the accused to siphon off money from Kandala Service Cooperative Bank has to be ascertained after interrogation.

