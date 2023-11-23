Fuelling the jackfruit revolution to encourage and empower farmers in Kerala

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: Traditionally etched in the culinary heart of Kerala, the long-neglected jackfruit is finally earning due recognition. As the jack of all fruits tickles the taste buds of Westerners, a teacher in central Kerala, who has been campaigning for the wonder fruit, is all smiles. Though an entrepreneur, academician and farmer, George Kulangara may not be popular, but his son Santhosh George Kulangara has been a celebrity, inspiring travellers across the globe.

George Kulangara, 77, along with a few social workers formed Madhya (Central) Kerala Farmer Producer Company in 2013 aiming to empower the farmers in the districts of Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

The company, headquartered at Kuruvilangad, has been trying to ensure better income to the farmers by manufacturing value-added products from tapioca, paddy, pineapple, banana and jackfruit. To achieve this goal, they have been providing training to farmers in modern agricultural practices and distributing high-yield seeds and organic fertilisers.

“We launched the project to encourage jackfruit cultivation at a time when the farmers started cutting down rubber trees due to the decline in prices. We distributed lakhs of quality saplings of jackfruit through cooperative societies and farmers’ collectives. As the trees yielded fruits, we started collecting tender and ripe jackfruit from the farmers. The tender jackfruit is used to manufacture pickles, pulp and ready-to-eat food products. We are planning to export steamed and frozen tender jackfruit, which is used for sandwiches and can be served fried, minced, and sauteed. In Western countries, people use shredded jackfruit as an alternative to pulled pork and pizza topping,” said George Kulangara.

The Madhya Kerala Farmer Producer Company has acquired 60 cents of land at Udayamperoor in Ernakulam district where a factory will be set up for the production of value-added products. Another factory will come up in Kottayam district soon.

“We have been selected under the central scheme for farmer producer organisations. This has helped us avail funding from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). Besides we get a subsidy under various central projects. We started functioning with an initial investment of `5 crore. In the next stage we are planning to establish modern food parks where jackfruits will be processed and packed for exports,” said George Kulangara.

Kerala produces around 30 crore jackfruits annually, but the produce was mostly left to decay till recently. Now some companies from Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana have started collecting ripe and tender jackfruit from Kerala which is processed and exported as ingredients for food products in the West.

“The Madhya Kerala Farmer Producer Company will ensure better returns to the farmer and create job opportunities by processing ripe and tender jackfruit here. We had exported 5,000 kumbilappam ( a Kerala snack made of jackfruit steamed and wrapped in fragrant bay leaves) and 10,000kg of tender jackfruit last year,” he said. The farmer producer company has received a drone with a one-km range at a subsidised rate from Centre, which is used to spray nano fertiliser for paddy crops in Kumarakom and Kuttanad area. P M Mathew and Thomas Kannanthara are the working chairmen of the company and Benny Mathew is the executive director.

George Kulangara is the chairman of the environment forum of the World Malayali Council. He is also the chairman of Green World Clean World Foundation, an NGO striving for eco-friendly farming.

He started his career as a tutorial teacher. Later, he established Labour India Publications which published study materials for school students. He later set up a school, teacher training institute, and arts and science college. Santhosh George Kulangara takes care of the publications and channel, while Rajesh George Kulangara is in charge of schools and colleges.

THE WONDER FRUIT

Jackfruit can be a replacement for wheat, rice, corn and other staple crops that are under threat from climate change. Rising temperatures and unpredictable rain have already reduced the yield of wheat, rice and corn. Jackfruit contains many nutrients and is rich in potassium, calcium and iron. It is easy to grow, survives pests and diseases, and is drought-resistant. It helps prevent cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, skin damage and cataracts.

