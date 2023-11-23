Home States Kerala

Kerala drug control department firms up plan to prosecute Ramdev's Patanjali for misleading drug promotion

The violation of section 3 of DMR Act attracts imprisonment which may extend to one year, or fine, or both.

Published: 23rd November 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala drug control department firms up plan to prosecute Ramdev's Patanjali for misleading drug promotion

Baba Ramdev in a backdated image. (File Photo | AP)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Supreme Court pulled up Baba Ramdev’s company for publishing ads with false claims, the state drug control department has firmed up plans to prosecute the Patanjali Ayurved products for misleading drug promotion. If the drug regulator goes ahead with the plan, the Haridwar-based Divya Pharmacy which markets the Patanjali Ayurved products, will face prosecution in various courts across the state. 

“The drug inspectors have been monitoring the activities of the illegal drug promotions. We will initiate steps for prosecution in courts where the offences have been identified,” said a department official. “We will write to the State Drug Licensing Authority in Uttarakhand demanding samples of drug constitution. The top court verdict is a shot in the arm for our activities,” the official added. 

The department has spotted a total of 29 misleading advertisements of the Patanjali products from the 14 districts in the state, according to a reply received to an RTI filed by Dr Babu K V, a health activist who has been closely following the illegal drug promotion by the company.  

“The Supreme Court came down heavily on the continuing violation by Patanjali on Tuesday. In this context, the decision of the state drug control department of Kerala to register 29 cases against the violation of the drug laws by habitual offenders will put an end to this practice,” said Dr Babu. 

Divya Pharmacy promoted drugs for heart ailment, blood pressure and liver disease in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954, which bans advertisements for scheduled drugs for such diseases. 

The violation of section 3 of the DMR Act attracts imprisonment which may extend to one year, or fine, or both. A repeat offence shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years and with a fine which may extend to Rs 50 lakh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Baba Ramdev Patanjali Ayurved

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp