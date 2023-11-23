Kerala: Seven, including four juveniles, arrested for murdering teenage anti-drug campaigner

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort police have arrested seven people, including four juveniles, who were directly involved in the murder of a 19-year-old resident of Karimadom Colony on Tuesday night.

Those arrested were Dhanush, 19, Nidhin, 18, and Suresh, 38. All are residents of Karimadom Colony. The names of the other arrested have been withheld as they were minors.

The police said an eight-member gang had executed the murder and one more accused is yet to be arrested.

Arshad was hacked to death in front of the public by a group of armed assailants linked with a drug racket that supplied contraband to the colony.

Arshad was involved in anti-drug campaigning and was part of a local collective that spearheaded the activities against drug peddling, which has been active in the locality. The activities of the collective against organized drug peddling had irked the criminal gang.

The police version, however, is that personal issues between Arshad and the assailants resulted in the murder. The assailants had made fun of one of Arshad's friends after he was spotted talking to his girlfriend. Arshad and his friends questioned this act of the gang that precipitated friction between them.

However, the relatives of Arshad said the drug racket had threatened to kill Arshad earlier and it was his unwavering stance against drug peddling that cost him his life.

According to them, one of the accomplices of Dhanush who was arrested, had issued a death threat on Instagram.

The gang, armed with sharp-edged weapons, summoned Arshad and his friends to the place under the pretext of holding a discussion. As they arrived, the group caught hold of Arshad and Suresh grabbed his arms from behind. Dhanush delivered the fatal blow with a sword to his neck. Arshad's brother Al Ameen too received injuries after being hacked by the group.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort police have arrested seven people, including four juveniles, who were directly involved in the murder of a 19-year-old resident of Karimadom Colony on Tuesday night. Those arrested were Dhanush, 19, Nidhin, 18, and Suresh, 38. All are residents of Karimadom Colony. The names of the other arrested have been withheld as they were minors. The police said an eight-member gang had executed the murder and one more accused is yet to be arrested.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Arshad was hacked to death in front of the public by a group of armed assailants linked with a drug racket that supplied contraband to the colony. Arshad was involved in anti-drug campaigning and was part of a local collective that spearheaded the activities against drug peddling, which has been active in the locality. The activities of the collective against organized drug peddling had irked the criminal gang. The police version, however, is that personal issues between Arshad and the assailants resulted in the murder. The assailants had made fun of one of Arshad's friends after he was spotted talking to his girlfriend. Arshad and his friends questioned this act of the gang that precipitated friction between them. However, the relatives of Arshad said the drug racket had threatened to kill Arshad earlier and it was his unwavering stance against drug peddling that cost him his life. According to them, one of the accomplices of Dhanush who was arrested, had issued a death threat on Instagram. The gang, armed with sharp-edged weapons, summoned Arshad and his friends to the place under the pretext of holding a discussion. As they arrived, the group caught hold of Arshad and Suresh grabbed his arms from behind. Dhanush delivered the fatal blow with a sword to his neck. Arshad's brother Al Ameen too received injuries after being hacked by the group. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp