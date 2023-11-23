Home States Kerala

Kerala: UDF decries schoolchildren paraded on roadside in Thalasserry to receive CM, ministers 

Muslim Students Federation Kannur district committee has lodged a complaint in connection with the incident to Human Rights Commission and Child Rights Commission.  

Screengrab of the incident that took place on Wednesday in which students of Chambad LP School, Thalassery, were seen shouting slogans and saluting the CM.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: UDF leaders have come out in protest against the attempts by the CPM to parade schoolchildren on the roadside to shout slogans when the chief minister and other ministers pass by.

The criticism came in the wake of a video that went viral on social media in which students of Chambad LP School, Thalassery, were seen shouting slogans and saluting the chief minister and the Kerala Government. Muslim Students Federation Kannur district committee has lodged a complaint in connection with the incident to Human Rights Commission and Child Rights Commission.  

The incident took place on Wednesday as the CM and his cabinet colleagues were passing through Thalasserry on their way to Panur to attend the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in the Kuthuparamba constituency. The students who were paraded on the roadside from 11 am onward, were asked by the teachers to shout slogans when the luxury bus passed through. 

