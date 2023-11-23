Opposition unsettled by huge turnout at Sadas venues: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The large number of people flowing to the Nava Kerala Sadas venues and their responses have unsettled the minds of UDF leaders, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking at the Nava Kerala Sadas at the pavilion set up near the first gate of Kannur airport in Mattannur on Wednesday, he said that the increase in the number of people attending the programmes every day shows the popular support enjoyed by the government.

“Though the people could understand the importance of the programme, some sections in the state have not yet understood it. There is no point in trying to make them understand it. We can wake up people who sleep, but we cannot wake up people who feign that they are sleeping,” the CM said.

Like in the past four days’ meetings, Pinarayi again unleashed an attack on the Union government for trying to stifle development activities in the state by cutting down financial assistance. He was trying to convince the people who thronged the venue about the vengeful attitude of the Union government as the state government is being denied crores of rupees which could have been used for development activities and welfare schemes of the state.

The Union government has been creating numerous hurdles in front of the state government while we are trying to take the state forward,” he said. “People should realise that this attitude of the Central government is affecting the well-being of the people of Kerala,” he said. “Though the Central government will succeed in causing trouble for the state government, the real victims are the people of Kerala,” he said.

