Home States Kerala

Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi wins IFFK’s lifetime achievement award

His directorial debut The Structure of Crystal has been considered as one of the most significant films marking the third wave of Polish cinema.

Published: 23rd November 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Polish director, producer and screenwriter Krzysztof Zanussi

Polish director, producer and screenwriter Krzysztof Zanussi. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Polish director, producer and screenwriter Krzysztof Zanussi has been chosen for the prestigious lifetime achievement award of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The award which carries a purse of `10 lakh, a citation and a statuette, will be presented at the festival’s closing ceremony on December 15 at Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

A giant of European cinema, his films depict the concerns and anxieties about life, death, faith, morality, freedom, existence and old age. Six of his films - Perfect Number, The Illumination, The Contract, The Spiral, Foreign Body and A Year of the Quiet Sun - will be screened at the IFFK. 

Born in Warsaw in 1939, Sanusi graduated from the National Film School in Lodz, Poland. His diploma film Death of a Provincial directed in 1966, takes viewers through various dimensions and themes including life and death, youth and old age. 

His directorial debut The Structure of Crystal has been considered as one of the most significant films marking the third wave of Polish cinema. Most of his widely discussed films were made in the 70s. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krzysztof Zanussi Polish cinema IFFK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp