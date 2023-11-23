Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi wins IFFK’s lifetime achievement award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Polish director, producer and screenwriter Krzysztof Zanussi has been chosen for the prestigious lifetime achievement award of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The award which carries a purse of `10 lakh, a citation and a statuette, will be presented at the festival’s closing ceremony on December 15 at Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

A giant of European cinema, his films depict the concerns and anxieties about life, death, faith, morality, freedom, existence and old age. Six of his films - Perfect Number, The Illumination, The Contract, The Spiral, Foreign Body and A Year of the Quiet Sun - will be screened at the IFFK.

Born in Warsaw in 1939, Sanusi graduated from the National Film School in Lodz, Poland. His diploma film Death of a Provincial directed in 1966, takes viewers through various dimensions and themes including life and death, youth and old age.

His directorial debut The Structure of Crystal has been considered as one of the most significant films marking the third wave of Polish cinema. Most of his widely discussed films were made in the 70s.

