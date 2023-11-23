Youth Congress election: Congress squirms in ‘A’-class soup

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Disgruntlement is brewing within the Congress ‘A’ group over the fake voter ID scandal that erupted after the Youth Congress (YC) president’s election, with a large section in the party blaming the faction for stirring up the controversy.

Congress leadership is peeved with YC leaders for giving opponents, especially the CPM, political ammo against it. Notably, the party appeared to disown the four YC workers who were taken into custody by the police, and later released on bail.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala have maintained that the law should take its own course. Both had earlier received intra-party flak for endorsing group candidates. While Satheesan batted for Rahul Mamkoottathil, Chennithala’s pick was Abin Varkey Kodiyattu. A senior Congress MP told TNIE that the fake ID issue brought irreparable shame to the party. He said it was a blow to the credibility of the party, which often accused the BJP of electoral malpractices at the national level.

“With the Central Election Commission seeking clarification from the Congress state leadership, and confirming of fake voter ID cards in large numbers, the ‘A’ group has been left red-faced,” the MP said. “The Congress and its youth wing should have been protesting against the LDF government’s Nava Kerala Sadassu now. But now, we have given the CPM and the DYFI the stick to beat us.” The ‘A’ group leadership includes the likes of M M Hassan, K C Joseph, Benny Behanan, P C Vishnunath, Dean Kuriakose and former YC president Shafi Parambil. Notably, Vishnunath and Shafi have been leaning towards K C Venugopal for quite some time.

Notably, former chief minister Oommen Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen, had kept aloof from the group activities, and taken an independent stand on the YC president election. With the issue blowing up, senior ‘A’ group leaders tried to wriggle out of the mess by targeting the DYFI and BJP.

Meanwhile, a YC leader told TNIE that Shafi and Rahul have allegedly approached DYFI national president and MP A A Rahim and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas for a “settlement”.

POLICE TO SUMMON RAHUL MAMKOOTTATHIL

The newly elected Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil will be questioned by the police team that’s probing the fake voters ID controversy, following a complaint from the Election Commission. T’Puram City Police Commissioner Nidhin Raj told TNIE that Rahul will be summoned for questioning on Saturday.

FOUR YC WORKERS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY GET BAIL

T’Puram: The T’Puram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has given interim bail to the four Youth Congress (YC) workers who were taken into custody on the complaint of fabricated voters ID card used for the Youth Congress election. The four YC workers are Abhinand Vikram, Feny Nainan, Binil Binu and Vikas Krishna.

Notice issued to KPCC

T’Puram: The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Kerala has sent a notice to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in the wake of complaints that bogus electoral ID cards issued by the Election Commission of India were used in the recent Youth Congress state organisational polls.

