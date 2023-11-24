A Malayali Congress leader has Sachin Pilot’s back

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since Sachin Pilot entered electoral politics in 2004 from the Dausa parliamentary seat, at the age of 26, a Malayali Congress leader has been religiously by his side. John Vinatious, Congress state general secretary, has shared a close relationship with the Pilot family from 1997. As campaigning for the assembly election wound to a close in Rajasthan, on Thursday, John is in Sachin’s Tonk assembly constituency for his “little brother”.

While senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and AICC secretary P C Vishnunadh campaigned actively in Telangana, none, other than K C Venugopal, from Kerala was part of the process in Rajasthan. It was A Charles, a former Congress leader who represented the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency three times in a row from 1984, who introduced a young John to Rajesh Pilot in Thiruvananthapuram.

John was then a Kerala University union councillor at St Xavier’s College. Every time Rajesh Pilot visited Kerala, he would ask for John, who was devastated when the former died in a car accident in 2000. By then, John had become a household name in the Pilot family. He campaigned for Rama Pilot in the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency against Vasundhara Raje in 2003, in a losing cause.

A soft-spoken John told TNIE that both Rajesh Pilot and Sachin have always maintained a special fondness for Kerala.

“A few years before his death, Rajesh Pilot had to visit Kanyakumari to attend a May Day rally. On reaching Thiruvananthapuram airport, he was scouting for me amid the large posse of Congress leaders. The father-son duo has always given special consideration towards me.

Sachin ensures that the relationship is maintained,” John said. Sachin is a regular at assembly and Lok Sabha election campaigns in Kerala. During Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kerala, Sachin rushed to meet him as the political scene in Rajasthan was getting muddied. The last time Sachin came to Kerala was to pay homage to former CM Oommen Chandy.

Over the last 10 days, John has been actively campaigning in Tonk. When asked about the standoff between Sachin and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, John echoed Rahul Gandhi’s sentiments, “They aren’t just seen together. They are together and will be together. Sachin will romp home with a record breaking margin.”

