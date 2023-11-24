Home States Kerala

At ‘home’ on global stage, Libas lifts gold at Greek masters meet

Published: 24th November 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Libas P Bava

Libas at Mediterranean International Open masters weightlifting competition

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the hustle and bustle of daily life, homemakers often find themselves entangled in the web of housework, leaving little room for personal pursuits and dreams. However, a Kochi-based homemaker has redefined the narrative, demonstrating that with the right approach, dreams need not be sacrificed at the altar of family life.

Libas P Bava once again proved her prowess on the international stage by securing gold at the Mediterranean International Open masters weightlifting competition for women, representing the country in the 87kg category, held in Markopoulo, Greece.

This was her fifth international medal, after successes at the Commonwealth, World Cup, Asian, and Asia-Pacific championships.

It was last year that Libas made a triumphant return to the sport, overcoming challenges and obstacles.
“The competition was very tough, considering the circumstances. My husband was battling pneumonia, and my father was hospitalised with liver cirrhosis and kidney failure. I spent time with my father in the three weeks leading up to the competition, as his health deteriorated. Despite the challenging circumstances and lack of proper practice, I decided to participate. I want to dedicate my win to them,” said Libas.

A powerlifter during her college days at Thodupuzha Newman College, Libas transitioned to weightlifting, propelling herself from the district to state and eventually national level. However, her promising career was disrupted by marriage, and it took her 11 years to make a comeback.

“After all these years, I doubted myself. But I was mistaken. With passion and inner fire, you can achieve anything you set your mind to,” says Libas.

