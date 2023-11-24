CBSE Kerala Youth Fest to kick-start on November 24 in Kalady

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 15th State CBSE Youth Festival will begin at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady, on Friday. Actor Navya Nair will inaugurate the youth festival. Adi Shankara Trust Managing Trustee K Anand will light 15 lamps on the dais symbolizing the conduct of the 15th state CBSE youth festival.

A reception committee has been formed with Minister P Rajeeve, and K Anand as the chief patrons for the smooth conduct of the youth festival. State Film Award winner Rajeesha Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function that will be held on November 26.

Ahead of the youth festival, a proclamation procession was held in Kalady on Wednesday. The three-day festival will be organized in full compliance with the Green protocol.

Competitions will be held in 140 events across 25 venues. Apart from Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Adi Sankara B Ed Training College, Sree Sankara College and Adi Sankara Engineering College will also be the venues for the competition. Around 10,000 talents will be participating in the youth festival. The events will be held from 8 am to 9 pm.

Pazhayidom Namboothiri will be preparing food for the contestants and guests attending the youth festival. It is estimated that food will be served to more than 75,000 people in three days. Pazhayidom had earlier announced that he would not cook for the state school youth festivals. But by taking charge of the kitchen for this youth festival, he seems to signalling that he will return to be the official chef of the state youth festival.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The 15th State CBSE Youth Festival will begin at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady, on Friday. Actor Navya Nair will inaugurate the youth festival. Adi Shankara Trust Managing Trustee K Anand will light 15 lamps on the dais symbolizing the conduct of the 15th state CBSE youth festival. A reception committee has been formed with Minister P Rajeeve, and K Anand as the chief patrons for the smooth conduct of the youth festival. State Film Award winner Rajeesha Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function that will be held on November 26. Ahead of the youth festival, a proclamation procession was held in Kalady on Wednesday. The three-day festival will be organized in full compliance with the Green protocol.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Competitions will be held in 140 events across 25 venues. Apart from Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Adi Sankara B Ed Training College, Sree Sankara College and Adi Sankara Engineering College will also be the venues for the competition. Around 10,000 talents will be participating in the youth festival. The events will be held from 8 am to 9 pm. Pazhayidom Namboothiri will be preparing food for the contestants and guests attending the youth festival. It is estimated that food will be served to more than 75,000 people in three days. Pazhayidom had earlier announced that he would not cook for the state school youth festivals. But by taking charge of the kitchen for this youth festival, he seems to signalling that he will return to be the official chef of the state youth festival. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp