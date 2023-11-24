Fake news: Idukki native Mariyakutty files defamation case against CPM

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Idukki native Mariyakutty, who was in the news recently for seeking alms from the public after her social welfare pension got delayed for the past five months, filed a defamation case against CPM mouthpiece for carrying a false report against her.

Though the newspaper had carried a corrigendum on the report, Mariyakutty was not ready to accept it. She said that the correction wasn’t enough to cover the mental agony she underwent. She filed the suit on Thursday at the First Class Magistrate Court in Adimaly.

Mariyakutty’s lawyer Pratheesh Prabha told mediapersons that she had filed a petition against 10 persons, including the chief editor of the newspaper.

“The first four accused in the case are those associated with the newspaper which published the fake news while the remaining ones are those who spread the fake news on social media handles,” said Pratheesh.



