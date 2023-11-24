Fr Thomas Puthiyaparambil who called for reforms in Church barred from priestly duties

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fr Thomas (Aji) Puthiyaparambil, who stepped down from priestly duties in May calling for reforms in the Church which he alleged was in a state of 'general decay', has been slapped with penal action by the Thamarassery diocese of the Syro Malabar Catholic Church.

Bishop Remijios Inchananayil's decree dated November 10 restricts Fr Puthiyaparambil (46), who has been a priest for the past 20 years, from public celebration of the Divine Eucharist. He has also been prohibited from receiving Holy Communion.

The decree comes after the bishop constituted an ecclesiastical tribunal comprising five priests, four of them belonging to the diocese, in October for going against the "decisions of the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church and delivering public speeches violating the ecclesiastical discipline"

As per the order issued by the Thamarassery diocese Bishop, prohibitions and restrictions have been placed upon Fr Puthiyaparambil to prevent scandal in the Eparchy of Thamarassery and elsewhere through his refusal to obey the orders of his eparchial bishop.

"I hereby revoke his faculty to administer the sacrament of penance, and hence he can no more vividly administer the sacrament of penance except to a penitent who in danger of death requests it from him," said the decree.



Fr Puthiyaparambil has also been prohibited from celebrating other sacraments and sacramentals in any of the Catholic churches or chapels till his penal trial ends. He can celebrate the Holy Qurbana in the chapel of the Diocesan Priests' Home at Marikunnu in Kozhikode.

The bishop took offence to the priest's recent claims that he had been given a leave of absence for a year. The bishop called the claims baseless and incorrect. The bishop's decree also states that the priest has not been given permission to stay at the Social Welfare Centre at Kalamassery.



Fr Puthiyaparambil has also been prohibited from participating in TV channel discussions, writing and publishing anything through instruments of Mass Media.

Claiming that the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church deviated from the teachings of Jesus Christ, Fr Puthiyaparambil had said he was embarking on a mission to clean the Church, inviting the Church's wrath.

