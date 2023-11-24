Kerala's MVD seizes controversial Robin bus, shifted to Pathanamthitta police AR camp  

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Kerala's Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) on Friday seized the controversial bus Robin, which has been operating 'violating' the permit rules.

The enforcement wing of the MVD with the backing of a big police force, impounded the bus when it reached Pathanamthitta from Coimbatore. The bus was later shifted to AR Camp of the Pathanamthitta police.

The MVD officials said that they had seized the bus for 'repeatedly' violating permit rules. The MVD officials seized the bus with the support of a huge police force.

The MVD officials said that they have registered the case for the violation of the permits. Also, the bus owners have also not paid the fines imposed in Kerala, they said.

“We will seek the permission of the court to cancel the license of the driver as they repeated the same offence,” said an MVD official.

The officials said that they would take strict action against the vloggers who egged on the bus owners for violating the law.

The Robin bus that started its journey from Coimbatore on Thursday evening was seized by the MVD officials when it reached near Pathanamthitta town. The bus was stopped when it was around 250 metres away from the bus station and it was shifted to AR camp.

It was on Tuesday that the bus was released from Tamil Nadu after the bus owner paid the fine of nearly one lakh rupees.

Robin bus, a Contract Carriage vehicle with an All India Tourist Permit, however, cannot pick up and drop off passengers with a destination board, according to MVD.

