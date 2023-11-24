Plaint against holding Nava Kerala Sadas on premises of Puthur Zoo in Kerala

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR : With elaborate arrangements in place for the Nava Kerala Sadas to be held on December 5 at Puthur Zoological Park, objections have been raised from various quarters citing violation of norms in organising the event at a wildlife conservation and rehabilitation centre.

In a complaint sent to the authorities, Shaji J Kodankandath, KPCC secretary and social activist, said that the Central Zoo Authority had given permission to the Puthur Zoo to transfer the animals from old zoo to the new one. Organising a programme that doesn’t come within the ambit of the zoo would be a violation of the norms.

“Presently, the process of shifting animals from the old zoo to the new one is under way. Some varieties of birds have already been shifted and they are yet to adapt to the new habitat,” said Shaji. He added that organising a large gathering on the zoo premises would affect the health of the animals at a time when they are getting adapted to the new environment.

Raising concern over the matter, Shaji has forwarded complaints to the Central Zoo Authority, Prime Minister’s Office and other officials concerned.

He alleged that the state government which is supposed to protect captive animals, has organised the programme putting their lives at risk. The Central Zoo Authority has given permission to shift the animals from the old zoo to Puthur and it should be completed by May 20, 2024. After the shifting is completed, the Puthur Zoo authorities should report the progress to the Central Zoo Authority.



