ST Commission seeks report on insult of tribals at Keraleeyam

KOCHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has issued notices to Kerala Chief Secretary V Venu and state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb seeking to submit a report within three days on the alleged insult and humiliation towards the ST community at the Keraleeyam event organised under the aegis of the Government of Kerala on the first week of November.

"The commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India.

You are hereby requested to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the said allegations/ matters within 3 days of receipt of the notice.

In case the commission does not receive a reply from you within the stipulated time, the commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts on it and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the commission," said the notice issued by research officer H R Meena.

The notice has been issued based on a petition submitted by Yuva Morcha national secretary P Shyam Raj.

In his complaint, Shyam Raj said men and women belonging to the Scheduled Tribe Community were exhibited as living showpieces in a totally disrespectful manner, outraging their dignity.

Members of tribal communities like Kani, Urali, Mannan and Mavilar were showcased as live museums at the event. The idea supposedly was to promote their culture and lifestyle. However, it has only resulted in a mockery of the tribal communities by offending their way of life and culture.

The exhibition has portrayed them with utter disrespect thereby disrobing them of their rights and dignity. He urged the commission to intervene to mitigate the concerns and social stigma faced by the Tribal communities in Kerala.

