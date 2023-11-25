Home States Kerala

Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam: ED grills CPM Thrissur dist secretary

The interrogation continued till night.

Published: 25th November 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 12:44 PM

CPM’s Thrissur district secretary M M Varghese. (Photo | Twitter/ CPIMKerala)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to unearth political links in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned CPM Thrissur district secretary M M Varghese.

Earlier, the ED had stated that the political links in the case would be probed in the second phase which commenced with the interrogation of Varghese. Though Varghese had requested the agency to postpone the interrogation to another date, ED insisted on his appearance.

Following this, Varghese appeared at the ED office in Kochi around 10.30 am. The interrogation continued till night. “I had conveyed to the ED my inconvenience to appear before it on Friday. However, ED officials were not ready to postpone the interrogation. I will fully cooperate with the investigation. They have not asked me to produce any documents,” he said.  

