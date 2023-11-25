Kerala: Police summon Youth Congress state chief in fake voter ID case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the alleged forging of voter ID cards for the Youth Congress election has summoned newly appointed Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil to record his statement on Saturday.

Rahul was issued a notice under CrPC 160, which empowers police to ensure the attendance of the witnesses.

Apart from Rahul, another Youth Congress worker Renju has also been summoned for questioning. Unlike Rahul, who is currently being deemed as a witness, Renju has been issued a notice under CrPC 41.

In Renju’s case, the police view him as a potential accused and could arrest him if they find him not cooperating with the investigation or trying to flee the law.

Rahul’s name popped up on the police radar after two of the accused, KSU state convenor Feni Nainan, and Youth Congress mandalam election coordinator Binil Binu, were arrested while using his car. The police in its remand report had said that the forgery was committed to ensure the victory of the ‘A’ group candidates. Rahul is a dedicated member of the ‘A’ faction and enjoys good rapport with many of the group leaders.

A police source said Renju was the link between the arrested accused and Rahul. “Renju is linked with Vikas Krishnan, the fourth accused in the case. Vikas has forged the ID cards under the instructions of Renju. His name was mentioned in the remand report of the police filed before the court,” said the police source.

The source added that Renju, who is now absconding, is connected to Rahul as well and they would check whether Rahul had any role in the commission of the offence.

“We are not treating Rahul as an accused, as of now. But it’s incumbent upon him to come and explain his relation with the arrested men,” the police source added.

The police had said that Renju prompted Vikas to forge 60-80 cards a day in the Youth Congress office at Adoor. Vikas, who is also a graphic designer, was paid Rs 1,000 per day for committing the offence.

The four Youth Congress members were granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday overlooking the strong objection raised by the prosecution.

CONGRESS TO LOOK INTO ALLEGATIONS

T’Puram: The Congress state leadership will look into the allegations related to the use of fake ID cards in the Youth Congress elections. Congress state president K Sudhakaran has confirmed that the party leadership has received complaints in this regard. Sudhakaran also extended his support to Youth Congress president-designate Rahul Mamkootathil. Speaking to the media, Sudhakaran said that the party leadership would look into the complaints related to fake ID cards. “The party will entrust a special team to conduct a probe into the complaints. If any irregularities are found, action will be taken,” he said. Responding to questions, Sudhakaran said Rahul Mamkoottthil had met him and explained about the whole issue.

