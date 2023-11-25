Home States Kerala

MGNREGA social audit: Kerala tops list of states, followed by Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir

According to statistics, Kerala carried out the social audit in all 941 panchayats in the state

Published: 25th November 2023

Kerala leads the way in terms of carrying out MGNREGA social audit

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala tops the list of states that have carried out social audit for works taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), according to data published by the Union ministry of rural development. The figures comprise data updated to November 10, 2023. According to statistics, Kerala had carried out the social audit in all 941 panchayats. Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir followed with 64.4% and 64.1% completion of the audit, respectively. 

According to Dr N Ramakantan, director of Kerala social audit unit, the state has another distinction. “It is the only one which, besides conducting periodic ward-level grama sabhas to audit all works under MGNREGA, holds periodic social audit public hearings, known as janakeeya sabhas, at the panchayat level to subject the audit reports to close public scrutiny.

In other states such public scrutiny is carried out only at the block-level. It is a matter of pride that Kerala was able hold not only audits by grama sabhas, in strict adherence to the mandate, but ensure that all key stakeholders, including employment-guaranteed workers, farmers, farm workers, members of women’s self-help groups, members of village monitoring committees, voluntary activists and local mediapersons, were part of these public-hearing meetings,” said Ramakantan.

It is mandatory to convene the grama sabhas every six months to audit activities and works implemented by panchayats under MGNREGA. 

The social audit aims to ensure that the benefits of the development schemes reach genuine beneficiaries. 
In light of the experiences with social auditing of MGNREGA, the state government is contemplating extension of the principle of social audit to all state and centre-sponsored schemes. “MoUs in this regard have been signed,” said Ramakantan.

According to him, the separtment has been extending all assistance and support to the social audit society in using the potential of social audits so that local self-governance happens in a completely transparent, committed and corruption-free manner.

