State CBSE youth fest begins in Kalady

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Navya Nair inaugurated the 15th State CBSE Youth Festival at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya in Kalady on Friday. Adi Shankara Trust managing trustee K Anand lit 15 lamps on the dais symbolizing the conduct of the 15th edition of the event.

Around 10,000 students from across the state will participate in the 3-day festival. Competitions are being held in 140 events across 25 venues from 8 am to 9 pm. Apart from Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, competitions will be held at Adi Sankara BEd Training College, Sree Sankara College and Adi Sankara Engineering College, too.

The main stage of Sree Sarada Vidyalaya is named after writer P Valsala, who passed away the other day. In addition, all other venues are named after prominent Malayalam writers. State Film Award-winning actor Rajisha Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function to be held on November 26. Benny Behanan MP will preside.

This time, too, Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboodiri did not miss his tryst with the youth festival. This is the fifth time that Pazhayidom has lent his culinary skills to the State CBSE School Kalolsavam. On Friday morning, the first day of the festival, he started his treat serving idli and sambar. For lunch, he served 12 dishes, including rice, sambar, thoran and pickles, besides palada prathaman.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Actor Navya Nair inaugurated the 15th State CBSE Youth Festival at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya in Kalady on Friday. Adi Shankara Trust managing trustee K Anand lit 15 lamps on the dais symbolizing the conduct of the 15th edition of the event. Around 10,000 students from across the state will participate in the 3-day festival. Competitions are being held in 140 events across 25 venues from 8 am to 9 pm. Apart from Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, competitions will be held at Adi Sankara BEd Training College, Sree Sankara College and Adi Sankara Engineering College, too. The main stage of Sree Sarada Vidyalaya is named after writer P Valsala, who passed away the other day. In addition, all other venues are named after prominent Malayalam writers. State Film Award-winning actor Rajisha Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function to be held on November 26. Benny Behanan MP will preside.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This time, too, Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboodiri did not miss his tryst with the youth festival. This is the fifth time that Pazhayidom has lent his culinary skills to the State CBSE School Kalolsavam. On Friday morning, the first day of the festival, he started his treat serving idli and sambar. For lunch, he served 12 dishes, including rice, sambar, thoran and pickles, besides palada prathaman. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp