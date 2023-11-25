Home States Kerala

State CBSE youth fest begins in Kalady

The main stage of Sree Sarada Vidyalaya is named after writer P Valsala, who passed away the other day.  

Published: 25th November 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Around 10,000 students from across the state will participate in the 3-day festival.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Navya Nair inaugurated the 15th State CBSE Youth Festival at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya in Kalady on Friday. Adi Shankara Trust managing trustee K Anand lit 15 lamps on the dais symbolizing the conduct of the 15th edition of the event. 

Around 10,000 students from across the state will participate in the 3-day festival.   Competitions are being held in 140 events across 25 venues from 8 am to 9 pm. Apart from Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, competitions will be held at Adi Sankara BEd Training College, Sree Sankara College and Adi Sankara Engineering College, too.

The main stage of Sree Sarada Vidyalaya is named after writer P Valsala, who passed away the other day. In addition, all other venues are named after prominent Malayalam writers. State Film Award-winning actor Rajisha Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function to be held on November 26. Benny Behanan MP will preside.

This time, too, Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboodiri did not miss his tryst with the youth festival. This is the fifth time that Pazhayidom has lent his culinary skills to the State CBSE School Kalolsavam. On Friday morning, the first day of the festival, he started his treat serving idli and sambar. For lunch, he served 12 dishes, including rice, sambar, thoran and pickles, besides palada prathaman. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navya Nair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp