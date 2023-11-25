State to protect children of Bihar woman under treatment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The children of the Bihar native woman, who was admitted to the Ernakulam General Hospital on Thursday after suffering post-surgery respiratory complications, will be under the guardianship of the women and child department until she recovers, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The minister also lauded M A Arya, a civil police officer attached to the Kochi City police station, for breastfeeding the four-month-old baby of the Bihar native.

Veena said that Arya’s gesture reminded the public of the importance of breast milk. She also urged mothers to imbibe the importance of breast milk on the health of babies and feed them for at least six months. Continued breastfeeding after the full weaning period up to two years of age is essential to enhance the growth, intelligence and immunity of children, said the minister.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The children of the Bihar native woman, who was admitted to the Ernakulam General Hospital on Thursday after suffering post-surgery respiratory complications, will be under the guardianship of the women and child department until she recovers, Health Minister Veena George has said. The minister also lauded M A Arya, a civil police officer attached to the Kochi City police station, for breastfeeding the four-month-old baby of the Bihar native. Veena said that Arya’s gesture reminded the public of the importance of breast milk. She also urged mothers to imbibe the importance of breast milk on the health of babies and feed them for at least six months. Continued breastfeeding after the full weaning period up to two years of age is essential to enhance the growth, intelligence and immunity of children, said the minister. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp