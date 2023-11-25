UDF intact, Palestine rally energises Congress

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Congress leadership in Kerala has every reason to cheer after the culmination of the Palestine Solidarity Rally which served to foster the bond between major allies of the UDF. In recent times, the relations within the front had come under some strain.

At the rally, Muslim League state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal unequivocally asserted that his party will sincerely work towards strengthening the UDF. Thangal was firm on putting the lid on the discussions on ending the tie-up with the Congress, at least for the time being. Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, who is believed to be pushing the party to the CPM camp, too expressed the necessity of the Congress to win the upcoming general elections.

There are many reasons for the ‘U’ turn of the Muslim League leadership. There is a growing resentment within a major section of the party cadre against the party leadership’s hobnobbing with the CPM. The anti-CPM campaign unleashed by a section of Muslim League, especially K M Shaji and M K Muneer, had a lasting impact on the party cadre. The sentiment was communicated to the party leadership directly and through social media posts. The party leadership cannot afford to completely ignore the strong feelings of party workers. The Muslim League is also aware that there is a growing anti-government feeling in society and that this is not the right time to think of other political alternatives.

One of the outcomes of the rally is that the Congress, which has been plagued by internal troubles, has been energised. All the top leaders of Muslim organisations, including Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen president T P Abdulla Koya Madani and Wisdom Islamic Organisation president P N Abdul Latheef Madani attended the Congress programme.

In his address, Jiffiri Thangal asked the Congress to wake up from its slumber and work actively for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Thangal, who is believed to be close to the CPM, said the Congress can work wonders if it works systematically.

Congress workers were peeved by certain gestures from the Muslim League leadership. Senior leader E T Muhammad Basheer had said there is no problem in the Muslim League attending CPM’s Palestine rally. The presence of local League leaders at the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod too had kept tongues wagging. Muslim League MLA P Abdul Hameed’s induction to the director board of the Kerala Bank had added to the Congress’ woes. But the Muslim League leaders’ assertions at the Palestine Solidarity Rally have come as a huge relief for the Congress.

