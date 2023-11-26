‘Centre hasn’t defaulted on its share of social security’, says Union Finance Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central government has not defaulted on its share of social security pension payment, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. “Old-age pensions fall under the National Social Assistance Programme umbrella scheme. The first tranche for 2023-24, Rs 602.14 crore, was released to the state in October 2023.

The state government has not submitted the request for the second tranche. So where is it pending?” the minister said, addressing a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Union minister also replied to other “allegations of neglect by the Centre” raised by the state. The Kerala government had recently announced a protest in Delhi against the ‘neglect’.

On the allegation of delay in sanction of health grants, Sitharaman said all states that followed the norms were issued grants. Health grants to the state are pending since the state has not fulfilled the conditions of the Union Health Ministry and the 15th Finance Commission. They will be released only when the norms are met.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the credit outreach programme organised by Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC).

The delay in providing GST compensation cess is due to the state’s failure to submit accounts authorised by the accountant general (AG), the minister said.

“The Kerala government has requested the Central government not to release the GST compensation cess until the revenue numbers are reworked by them with the AG. If the state government doesn’t get their numbers right with their own AG, how will the Centre release the compensation cess?” she asked.

Sitharaman said the state government also violated the branding guidelines for centrally sponsored schemes. “It can’t be rebranded by the state government according to its will. Hence the money couldn’t be released. If we still release the money, the CAG will question us and not the state government,” she said.

The Union minister alleged that the delay in paying UGC pay revision arrears was due to the state’s failure to comply with norms.

