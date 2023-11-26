Home States Kerala

Kandala Bank scam: ED raids Bhasurangan’s house

Sources said that the ED collected some documents related to land purchases and bank passbooks. 

Published: 26th November 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate-ED-Raids

The Directorate of Enforcement. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Kandala Bank fraud case on Saturday raided the house of N Bhasurangan, the former president of Kandala Service Cooperative Bank, at Maranalloor near Kattakada. 

On Friday, the ED submitted before the PMLA Court in Kochi that the accused persons were involved in an organised crime and committed an economic offence. Hence further details have to be collected from the accused. 

The ED also told the court that more physical evidence had to be collected. The custody period of Bhasuranagan and his son ended on Friday, and they were remanded in judicial custody.

The raid began at 10 am and ended around 5.30 pm. Sources said that the ED collected some documents related to land purchases and bank passbooks. 

The house has been lying closed for a few days since the arrest of Bhasurangan and his son on Tuesday. 
ED had submitted before the court that Bhasurangan was highly influential as he was part of the ruling front in Kerala.

ED had also submitted before the court that it had seized a large number of documents as part of the investigation. Bhasurangan and Akhiljith have to be confronted with the collected evidence and statements. Having analysed the bank statements of Bhasurangan and his family, ED found they held five accounts at the Kandala Bank alone. 

Bhasurangan was the president of the bank for 30 years. He has two accounts in the bank with a total deposit of Rs 1.04 crore. 

His son Akhiljith has Rs 1.5 crore as a deposit, while his wife Jayakumari and daughter Abhima have deposits of Rs 42.87 lakh and Rs 78.63 lakh, respectively. ED had revealed the details of the accounts in a report filed before the court.

Bhasurangan​ complains of uneasiness, hospitalised

Bhasurangan, who is in judicial custody, was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain on Saturday.  Bhasurangan, the first accused in the Kandala Bank scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is undergoing treatment at Ernakulam General Hospital. Bhasurangan and son Akhilijith were remanded in judicial custody by the PMLA Court in Kochi till December 5 and they were lodged in Ernakulam Sub-Jail on Friday.

On Saturday around 10 am, Bhasurangan complained of chest pain and was rushed to Ernakulam General Hospital. There were variations when his ECG was checked and now he is admitted to the hospital for further medical tests

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kandala Bank fraud case Enforcement Directorate N Bhasurangan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp