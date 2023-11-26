Kanyakumari native’s organs provide lease of life to five persons

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision of Kanyakumari native Selvin Shekar’s family to donate his organs has provided a lease on life to five individuals.

The prayers of Hari Narayanan and his family, from Kayamkulam, for a donor heart were answered when Selvin’s family, in the face of heartbreak following his passing at KIMS Hospital Thiruvananthapuram, made the compassionate choice to donate his organs.

On the efforts of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for Industries and Law P Rajeeve, Selvin’s heart and other vital organs were transported to Kochi on a helicopter provided by the state government. When the chopper touched down at the Grand Hyatt helipad, on Bolgatty Island, at 11:08 am, Lisie Hospital and Aster Medcity officials were on hand to receive the heart, pancreas and kidneys. The subsequent speedy transportation of the organs to the two hospitals was ensured by Assistant Commissioner C Jayakumar and his police force.

Selvin, a 36-year-old staff nurse, was admitted to KIMS on November 21. He passed away on November 24 while undergoing treatment for brain haemorrhage. His wife, Geetha, who is also a staff nurse, expressed her desire to donate his organs and diligently coordinated the process through the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (K-SOTTO).

While 16-year-old Hari received Selvin’s heart, a patient at KIMS Hospital received one of his kidneys. A patient at Aster Medcity was the beneficiary of his other kidney and pancreas, with his eyes benefiting two patients at Thiruvananthapuram Eye Hospital.

Hari, who suffers from dilated cardiomyopathy, underwent heart transplant surgery by a team led by Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram of Lisie Hospital. The patient is under observation and will be on ventilator support for the next 48 days. Hari’s surgery was the 28th heart transplant surgery performed by Dr Jose. Hari’s brother, Soorya Narayanan, had undergone heart transplant surgery at Lisie Hospital in 2021 after a similar diagnosis.

