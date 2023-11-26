Two KSRTC buses collide at Neyyattinkara, 31 hurt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirty-one people were severely injured after two KSRTC buses collided head-on at Moonnukallimoodu in Neyyattinkara on the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil highway around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

As per initial reports, both drivers, Anil Kumar and M S Suni, were critically injured. Both of them were trapped inside the bus and were taken out after much efforts by the Fire and Rescue Services team.

The two conductors, G Dhanya and Rajesh, also suffered injuries. The other 29 passengers also suffered serious injuries. The front portions of the two buses were severely damaged in the collision.

The accident occurred when the KSRTC bus that came from Thiruvananthapuram to Neyyattinkara overtook a vehicle and collided head-on with another KSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction. Both buses were moving at high speed.

Many passengers fell unconscious in the impact of the collision. The accident led to a traffic block on the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil highway for hours.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirty-one people were severely injured after two KSRTC buses collided head-on at Moonnukallimoodu in Neyyattinkara on the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil highway around 10.30 pm on Saturday. As per initial reports, both drivers, Anil Kumar and M S Suni, were critically injured. Both of them were trapped inside the bus and were taken out after much efforts by the Fire and Rescue Services team. The two conductors, G Dhanya and Rajesh, also suffered injuries. The other 29 passengers also suffered serious injuries. The front portions of the two buses were severely damaged in the collision.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accident occurred when the KSRTC bus that came from Thiruvananthapuram to Neyyattinkara overtook a vehicle and collided head-on with another KSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction. Both buses were moving at high speed. Many passengers fell unconscious in the impact of the collision. The accident led to a traffic block on the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil highway for hours. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp