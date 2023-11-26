Home States Kerala

Wow! Have a look at the image that fetched TNIE lensman Leela Menon Award

A girl, who was part of a team of tourists, crying in pain after hitting her head on a signboard placed unscientifically on the street in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Sanesh, principal photographer with The New Indian Express, has been selected for the award for the best photographer in the 26th Leela Menon Media Awards that were announced on Saturday. The award was instituted by the International Book Festival Committee.

Sanesh won the award for his photograph of a girl who was part of a team of tourists crying in pain after hitting her head on a signboard placed unscientifically on the street in Kochi. Senior journalist G K Suresh Babu was awarded for his overall contribution to journalism.  

The awards will be presented by former minister of state for external affairs M J Akbar at the Kochi International Book Festival to be held on December 2 at Ernakulathappan Grounds.

