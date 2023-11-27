Home States Kerala

Eminent pediatrician Dr K C Mammen dies in Kottayam at 93

Mammen was the founder-medical director of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission in Kolenchery. He was also the medical director of Malayalam Manorama.

Published: 27th November 2023

By PTI

KOTTAYAM: Eminent pediatrician Dr K C Mammen died here on Sunday, sources close to his family said.

He was 93.

Mammen is survived by his wife and three children.

After prayers at his home, his remains will be laid to rest at the Kottayam Puthanpalli church on Tuesday.

Mammen was the founder-medical director of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission in Kolenchery.

He was also the medical director of Malayalam Manorama.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Mammen, describing him as a person who dedicated his life to the field of medicine, particularly in the treatment of children.

The chief minister also highlighted Mammen's significant contributions as a teacher and medical director, saying that his demise is a great loss to the medical community.

