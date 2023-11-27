Kerala: 'A day of great sadness for CUSAT family', says VC as dear ones bid farewell to stampede victims

Anna Jose and Aishwarya Pradhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While some walked past in silence, others broke down paying their final homage to their college mates — Sara Thomas, Ann Rifta Roy and Athul Thampi — who died in the stampede on the Cusat campus on Saturday. Even as thousands lined up to bid a final farewell to the three students of the School of Engineering (SoE) on Sunday morning a gloomy silence pervaded the campus, along with feelings of sadness, guilt and anger. Sadness over the loss of fellow mates; guilt at their inability to do anything as their friends breathed their last in front of their eyes; and a sense of anger over the tragedy that could have been averted, if not for the lack of preparedness.

A heartbroken Reshmi reached the campus with her mother to see her close friend Ann one last time. “I cannot believe she is no more. We were at the concert together, and now she is gone forever. She was my lunchmate,” said Reshmi, bursting into tears as she held on to her mother. Friends were devastated as they couldn’t cope with the reality that persons with whom they had spent an evening the day before would no longer be part of their lives.

Parents and relatives sat next to the mortal remains. Teachers lit candles near the bodies, and prayed for their students. “It is a painful incident and a huge loss. Their friends and teachers are here to see them one more time. We are unable to control our emotions,” said Tipak Kumar Sabu, principal of SOE. “Three brilliant students are lying there idle. It’s difficult to cope with the situation,” said one of the faculty members. Batchmates of the deceased were seen consoling each other in the corridors as they watched their friends lying in the hall and the public paying homage.

“This is a day of great sadness for the Cusat family. The untimely demise of three young, brilliant minds is an unparalleled loss for the university,” said Dr P G Sankaran, vice chancellor of Cusat. The mortal remains of Ann, Athul, and Sara were taken to their native places after the public viewing. As the ambulances carrying their mortal remains made their way, the campus froze in despair — as if time had come to a standstill.

