Kerala: Probe points to multiple lapses in CUSAT stampede; 'single exit & entry doubled impact of tragedy', say police

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The preliminary investigation into the Saturday evening stampede at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) that claimed four lives has revealed lapses, including poor crowd management and having a single exit and entry point at the amphitheatre.

The special investigation team headed by Thrikkakara ACP P V Baby constituted on Sunday, as they collected evidence and recorded statements of eyewitnesses and injured persons. “Recording of statements of the injured, many of whom are yet to come out of the shock, will continue on Monday. A detailed investigation looking into all angles is on,” said a senior officer.

The accident occurred when a large crowd of students and the general public waiting to enter the amphitheatre, the venue of the music concert organised as part of the Tech-Fest of the School of Engineering (SOE) — were caught in a crush when the gate was opened.

Police are also examining whether there were any organisational lapses. They are also investigating the presence of a large number of outsiders at the event. “Several people, including students from other colleges, may have caused crowding at the venue. This is also being probed,” said the officer.

City Commissioner A Akbar and DCP K Sudarshan inspected the accident spot on Sunday and reviewed the situation. “The police had not received any letter seeking permission for the event. Such events used to be held on the campus and the police enter the campus only on the request of university authorities,” Akbar said.

Meanwhile, the Kalamassery police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC for unnatural death. However, the officials said additional charges would be invoked after recording the statements of all the injured, who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The amphitheatre has a single entry and exit point, and the organisers arranged the entry and exit of the audience through the same gate, the police said, adding that this doubled the impact of the tragedy.

Police looking into all angles

“When the stampede occurred at the gate, the injured could not be taken out of the amphitheatre as the entrance was overcrowded,” said a faculty member. Police will also look into this angle. The Saturday evening tragedy occurred ahead of playback singer Nikhita Gandhi’s concert organised as part of the Tech Fest titled ‘Dhishna-23’.

As per instructions issued by organisers, “A dedicated space in the open-air amphitheatre is allocated exclusively for SOE students. Access to this section is reserved to those wearing ‘Dhishna Tshirts.” Another instruction said, “The SOE section at the venue will close by 6.30 pm to maintain order.”

ALSO READ | DisCONCERTing! Singer Nikhita Gandhi is 'heartbroken', A R Rahman apologized, but who is accountable for trauma & loss of lives?

The question before police is whether they could have relaxed the curbs, which could have averted the tragedy. Further instructions by organisers said, “SOE campus will be closed by 6 pm for security and logistical reasons”. Cops would investigate if organisers followed the stipulation that the SOE campus would be closed by 6 pm, as the accident occurred around 6.55 pm.

