Anonymous tele-helpline is breaking barriers to breast cancer screening in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A ‘companion’ can make a difference! A report by researchers of the Kolenchery MOSC Medical College hospital has uncovered the transformative impact of an anonymous helpline in combating the alarming rates of late-stage breast cancer diagnoses. ‘Oppam’, staffed by trained junior public health nurses (JPHNs), not only witnessed 750 calls in one year but also played a pivotal role in encouraging more women to volunteer for vital cancer screenings.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed international journal Ecancer, highlights the effectiveness of the telephone helpline in reducing the neglect of symptoms and promoting early diagnosis. Although breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women in the state, most cases are reported at an advanced stage, resulting in greater morbidity and mortality, according to doctors. Studies show that around 60% of new diagnoses occur at a later stage of the disease in India.

During the one-year study, 434 calls were received from individuals who reported having some symptoms. Among them, 28% (122 callers) had never consulted a doctor.

Another 78 callers said they consulted a nearby doctor upon the advice of Oppam. Among them, 14 callers (18%) were advised by the doctor to undergo investigations to rule out malignancy, while 64 (82%) of them were found to have some benign/normal breast conditions.

Study emphasises need for government-sponsored helpline

Three (21%) of the 14 patients who underwent further evaluation were eventually diagnosed with breast cancer.

The study emphasises the need for a government-sponsored helpline and advocates repeated messaging through mass media to create a substantial societal impact. The researchers, Neetha Mary Kurian, Jeffrey Mathew Boby, Somannair Suneesh, Sumit Datta, and Aju Mathew, were supported by funding from MOSC Medical College Hospital. The group trained nurses to provide counselling to those with symptoms. They also introduced short videos to create awareness of breast cancer screening. The videos were widely circulated.

“Our study shows that the implementation of an anonymous telephone helpline can reduce the number of neglected breast cancers diagnosed in India, particularly among those who may not have access to regular screening programmes. The anonymity of the helpline may help reduce the fear and stigma associated with breast cancer, which may encourage patients to seek medical attention sooner. The nurse-led approach may also help to improve the accessibility of healthcare. It may be more cost-effective and easily scalable than clinical breast examination,” said Dr Aju Mathew, supervisor of the study and consultant oncologist at MOSC Medical College Hospital.

Late diagnosis

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women in the state

However, most cases are reported at an advanced stage, resulting in greater morbidity and mortality, according to doctors

60% of new diagnoses occur at a later stage of the disease in India, says study

