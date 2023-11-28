Kerala: CCTVs hold key to unravelling cusat stampede; but even after 48 hours since tragedy, police yet to collect footage

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: The CCTV footage from cameras installed just outside the amphitheatre at Cusat, where four lives were lost, may unravel the incidents leading to the stampede on Saturday. It is learnt that there are four CCTV cameras near the accident site — two positioned outside the controversial gate of the 'open-air' auditorium and two inside the amphitheatre, of which one faces the audience. However, even 48 hours after the tragedy, the police are yet to initiate the procedure to collect the CCTV visuals, a top police officer confirmed to TNIE. This is surprising as the CCTV visuals are crucial to understanding what went wrong around 6.30-7 pm at the venue inside the Cusat campus. "The CCTV visuals have to be collected minutes after the incident. We have to suspect that there is an attempt to downplay the incident as a 'freak accident'," said retired SP George Joseph. The two CCTV cameras installed in front of the amphitheatre at Cusat where the tragedy claimed the lives of four on Saturday | T P Sooraj "There are chances of deleting the visuals," the retired police officer feared. The initial police reports said that the stampede was triggered when the students and the outsiders rushed to the amphitheatre following the rains. But, several eyewitnesses asserted that there was no rain, and only a drizzle, which stopped immediately. As per the initial reports, the jostling resulted in the gates suddenly opening and those standing behind the crowd pushing the music-fest attendees, mostly students, resulted in the crowd. "There was no sudden heavy rain in the area at the time of the accident. I see something fishy in the entire episode. The university authorities should have met the commissioner and sought sufficient police officers for the smooth conduct of the music event," he said. "The audience should have been seated an hour before an event like this where a Bollywood singer is performing. How will the students know about disaster management?" said Joseph. Meanwhile, Thrikkakara ACP P V Baby told TNIE that the CCTV footage would be analysed. "We are investigating all possible angles to know the reason behind the stampede. The CCTV visuals will be collected soon," he said. The ACP said since the college was not functioning on Sunday, the police could not collect the visuals. "Definitely we will probe to find whether there was any deliberate attempt to create a commotion," said Baby. Thamarassery bids farewell to Sara KOZHIKODE: Thamarassery bid farewell to Sara Thomas, who died in a stampede during the Tech Fest on the Cusat campus. Sara's funeral was held at 10 am on Monday at St George's Orthodox Church, Engapuzha. The funeral rites were led by Geevarghese Mar Yulios, Bishop of Kunnamkulam Orthodox Diocese. Sara, daughter of Kochurani and Scaria Thomas of Vayalapalliyil, Thamarassery, was a second-year electronics and communication student at Cusat. Sara's body was brought to Thamarassery from Kochi on Sunday after public homage on the Cusat campus. At first, Sara's mortal remains were brought to Alphonsa School in Thamarassery, Korangad, where she completed her higher secondary studies. Hundreds of people including Sara's classmates, students, teachers and locals were waiting at the school to see her for one last time. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with other cabinet ministers paid their respects during the public homage at Alphonsa School. They arrived on the specially prepared bus after the Nava Kerala Sadas in Mukkam. Sara and three others, Athul Thampi, Ann Rifta, and Albin Joseph died in a stampede during a musical night organised at Cusat on Saturday. CUSAT Soe principal removed from post for duration of inquiry An urgently convened syndicate meeting of Cusat on Monday removed Dr Deepak Kumar Sahoo from the post of principal of the School of Engineering (SoE) for the duration of the inquiry being conducted by the syndicate sub-committee into the stampede that claimed four lives on the campus. Dr Sahoo was also the chairman of the organising committee of the three-day event, Dhishna 2023, organised by the students of SOE. The syndicate has also decided to hand over the SoE principal's charge to Dr Sobha Cyrus, a former principal. The syndicate decision comes amid criticism about a lack of accountability among the authorities despite the death of four persons, three of them students.