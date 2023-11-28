Kerala farmers in debt trap? Unable to repay loan, one more farmer dies by suicide, this time, in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Just days after a farmer died by suicide at Mudikkayam, yet another farmer has taken his own life in Kannur, this time at Kolakkad. M R Albert, 68, a dairy farmer, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom on Monday, said the Peravur police.

It was his wife Valsa who saw Albert hanging as she returned home from the church. Though the neighbours rushed him to a hospital, his life could not be saved.

It is learnt he had received a recovery notice from the Peravur branch of the Kerala Bank as he had failed to repay an amount of Rs 1,77,854. As per the recovery notice, Albert was given time till November 28 to remit the amount. He tried to collect the money required from various sources, including Kudumbashree, but in vain. Albert is reported to have taken loans from other banks too.

An active Congress worker from the region, Albert, who was known as MR among the local people, was the president of the Kolakkad Ksheera Sahakarana Sangham for more than two decades. He is survived by wife Valsa, daughters Asha and Ambili, and sister Anitha. The postmortem examination was held at the Wayanad District Hospital in Mananthavady.

ALSO READ | Kerala farmer’s suicide triggers political row; 'a victim of govt's apathy towards farmers,' says opposition leader

Meanwhile, Congress’ Kannur district president Martin George, who visited Albert’s house, said suicides of farmers have become a regular occurrence in the state. Even when farmers are ending their lives, the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues are on a spending spree in the name of Nava Kerala Sadas, he said.

“Albert was an experienced farmer. If people like him cannot survive in this set-up, what’s the point of conducting an extravaganza like the Nava Kerala Sadas,” he asked.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KANNUR: Just days after a farmer died by suicide at Mudikkayam, yet another farmer has taken his own life in Kannur, this time at Kolakkad. M R Albert, 68, a dairy farmer, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom on Monday, said the Peravur police. It was his wife Valsa who saw Albert hanging as she returned home from the church. Though the neighbours rushed him to a hospital, his life could not be saved. It is learnt he had received a recovery notice from the Peravur branch of the Kerala Bank as he had failed to repay an amount of Rs 1,77,854. As per the recovery notice, Albert was given time till November 28 to remit the amount. He tried to collect the money required from various sources, including Kudumbashree, but in vain. Albert is reported to have taken loans from other banks too. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An active Congress worker from the region, Albert, who was known as MR among the local people, was the president of the Kolakkad Ksheera Sahakarana Sangham for more than two decades. He is survived by wife Valsa, daughters Asha and Ambili, and sister Anitha. The postmortem examination was held at the Wayanad District Hospital in Mananthavady. ALSO READ | Kerala farmer’s suicide triggers political row; 'a victim of govt's apathy towards farmers,' says opposition leader Meanwhile, Congress’ Kannur district president Martin George, who visited Albert’s house, said suicides of farmers have become a regular occurrence in the state. Even when farmers are ending their lives, the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues are on a spending spree in the name of Nava Kerala Sadas, he said. “Albert was an experienced farmer. If people like him cannot survive in this set-up, what’s the point of conducting an extravaganza like the Nava Kerala Sadas,” he asked. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp