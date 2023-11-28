Kerala governor gives assent to one bill, refers seven others to President

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent political move on the eve of the Supreme Court considering the state government’s petition alleging inordinate delay by the Raj Bhavan in clearing legislative Bills, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reserved seven of the eight pending Bills for Presidential assent and granted nod to the remaining one. The Bills referred to the President include the controversial Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill.

Khan, who has been accused of inordinately “sitting over” the Bills, made the swift move as the Supreme Court had recently ruled that governors do not have the power to veto legislative actions of elected governments or sit indefinitely on the Bills duly passed by the state legislature.

While considering the government’s plea last Friday, the Supreme Court had asked the Raj Bhavan to refer to the recent judgment passed in the case related to the Punjab governor’s inaction on Bills.

The lone bill that received the governor’s assent is the Kerala Public Health Bill. Khan had withheld assent after a section of traditional medicine practitioners reportedly approached him stating that the legislation was discriminatory in nature.

Prominent among the Bills that have been referred to the President are two University Law (Amendment) Bills to replace the governor as the Chancellor of universities in the state. The controversial Bills were passed by the state legislature on December 13 last year. Another Bill that has been referred to the President is The Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill.

SLP to be taken up today

As per the Bill, the assembly and not the governor would be the competent authority to consider any unfavourable decision by the Lok Ayukta against the chief minister.

Two other Bills — University Laws (Amendment) Bills 2021 — that lay down provisions for certain safeguards for teachers and students in autonomous colleges, have been referred to the President. Another Bill related to the expansion of search committees in universities and a Bill to give voting rights to administrators in cooperatives have also been sent for reference.

Khan resorted to the unprecedented move of referring seven Bills for the President’s assent at one go after the state government approached the SC pointing out the eight Bills that are pending with the governor. Sources said now with the governor taking action on all eight Bills, there are chances the apex court may term the petition infructuous. Meanwhile, another special leave petition by the government on pending Bills, too, is scheduled to be taken up on Wednesday.

The governor’s action could invite the SC’s wrath, observed former LS secretary general P D T Achary. “The SC may comment on the governor’s decision to sit on the Bills passed by the assembly, as they did in the case of the Punjab governor. The court was critical of the Punjab governor’s action. Any reference to Bills sent for the President’s assent is unlikely as it comes within the discretion of the governor. The Centre will decide on those Bills through the President,” he observed.

