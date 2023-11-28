Home States Kerala

Kerala woman training to be Agniveer dies by suicide at Navy hostel in Mumbai

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, according to the concerned officials.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old woman undergoing Agniveer training in the Indian Navy allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room at INS Hamla in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, hailing from Kerala, was undergoing training at the INS Hamla in the Malwani area in the western suburb of Malad, an official said.

She allegedly hung herself in her hostel room on Monday morning, he said.

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, the official said.

The woman had been training at the facility for the last 15 days after completing her basic training, he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Agniveers are soldiers recruited by the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme, which was introduced in 2022.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

