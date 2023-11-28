Kerala: Youth welfare chief in panel probing Cusat stampede draws flak; 'he has to be held responsible for tragedy,' says KSU 

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Controversy continues to dog Cusat youth welfare director P K Baby. After his name made its way to the syndicate sub-committee probing Saturday’s stampede at the venue for the music concert organised as part of the Tech-Fest of the School of Engineering (SOE), voices of dissent have emerged from various quarters.

According to those opposed to his presence on the panel, the decision is akin to having the fox guard the chicken coop.

According to Aloshious Xavier, state president of Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), Baby has to be held responsible for the incident. “He is the person who, as director of youth welfare, is responsible for guiding and directing students, whenever a programme or activity is conducted in the university. That is the case in all other educational institutions. But why does that not apply to him? He can’t wash his hands off his responsibility,” Xavier said.

“The university is trying to make the principal the scapegoat by removing him from his position, when in fact Baby and even the vice chancellor are equally responsible,” said Xavier. According to him, they are seeking his removal from the committee due to this very reason. “We are preparing a detailed letter on the matter and will be sending it to the higher officials seeking his removal from the director post, too,” said Xavier.

Echoing the views, a faculty member, on condition of anonymity, said, “Nobody is looking into the role played by the director in organising the event. And with the director himself being on the committee, how transparent do you think the probe would be?”

There are also allegations that the director is acting as a ‘super VC’ on the campus. Refuting the allegations, Baby said, “The programme was organised by the SOE and I had no role in it. As for my responsibility, it is clearly stated in the registrar’s letter to the principal who is responsible for the conduct of the programme.”

On a question whether the youth welfare department isn’t responsible for everything related to student activities on the campus, he added, “It’s a separate department with objectives.”

In September, Baby was elevated to the grade of assistant professor, inviting allegations of political nepotism. However, that was later refuted by the university, which made its case by presenting documents to show the validity of his appointment.

