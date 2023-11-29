Forest department to impose curbs on jumbo parades at temple fests in Kerala

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A meeting of the district-level monitoring committee for the management of captive elephants held on Tuesday decided to enforce the restrictions on elephant parade strictly.

The meeting decided that permission should not be granted to Thalappokka Matsaram, the competition where the elephant that lifts its head higher is granted permission to carry the idol of the presiding deity during the elephant parade. Two temples in the district follow the ritual where famous tuskers compete to earn the distinction.

The elephant owners are keen to win the distinction as it will help them demand a high bid amount for the elephant. “The meeting decided to strictly enforce the rules under the Captive Elephant Management rules of 2012. As per the restrictions, no temple will be allowed to parade the elephants between 10 am and 4 pm. Temples will not be allowed to parade more elephants than the registered number.

The tendency of giving grand receptions to elephants will also be banned as we have found fans harassing the jumbos. Besides no temple will be allowed to conduct fireworks display or burst crackers during elephant parade,” said Ernakulam ACF A Jayamadhavan.

The decision of the monitoring committee is expected to affect Cherai Gowreeswara Temple and Chakkumarassery Sri Kumara Ganesha Mangalam Temple as these temples have been conducting Thalappokka Matsaram, which has been attracting thousands of fans. Besides, there is a dispute over the elephant parade at Cherai Gowreeswara temple. Though the temple has permission to parade only 15 elephants, the organisers paraded 23 elephants last year, ignoring the notice issued by the social forestry department.

“We have discontinued the practice of conducting Thalappokka Matsaram from 2015. Only the ritual is conducted as per the tradition and that too in the presence of forest officials. Regarding the dispute over the number of elephants to be paraded, we have presented evidence regarding past festivals.

We used to parade 33 elephants a decade ago. Last year we had informed forest officials in advance about the decision to parade 23 elephants. But the order rejecting our plea was issued at the last moment and we had already completed the arrangements,” said Cherai temple secretary Shine P G.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: A meeting of the district-level monitoring committee for the management of captive elephants held on Tuesday decided to enforce the restrictions on elephant parade strictly. The meeting decided that permission should not be granted to Thalappokka Matsaram, the competition where the elephant that lifts its head higher is granted permission to carry the idol of the presiding deity during the elephant parade. Two temples in the district follow the ritual where famous tuskers compete to earn the distinction. The elephant owners are keen to win the distinction as it will help them demand a high bid amount for the elephant. “The meeting decided to strictly enforce the rules under the Captive Elephant Management rules of 2012. As per the restrictions, no temple will be allowed to parade the elephants between 10 am and 4 pm. Temples will not be allowed to parade more elephants than the registered number.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The tendency of giving grand receptions to elephants will also be banned as we have found fans harassing the jumbos. Besides no temple will be allowed to conduct fireworks display or burst crackers during elephant parade,” said Ernakulam ACF A Jayamadhavan. The decision of the monitoring committee is expected to affect Cherai Gowreeswara Temple and Chakkumarassery Sri Kumara Ganesha Mangalam Temple as these temples have been conducting Thalappokka Matsaram, which has been attracting thousands of fans. Besides, there is a dispute over the elephant parade at Cherai Gowreeswara temple. Though the temple has permission to parade only 15 elephants, the organisers paraded 23 elephants last year, ignoring the notice issued by the social forestry department. “We have discontinued the practice of conducting Thalappokka Matsaram from 2015. Only the ritual is conducted as per the tradition and that too in the presence of forest officials. Regarding the dispute over the number of elephants to be paraded, we have presented evidence regarding past festivals. We used to parade 33 elephants a decade ago. Last year we had informed forest officials in advance about the decision to parade 23 elephants. But the order rejecting our plea was issued at the last moment and we had already completed the arrangements,” said Cherai temple secretary Shine P G. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp