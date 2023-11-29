Kanthapuram’s autobiography soon, Chekannur Moulavi finds mention

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The tumultuous life of Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, who almost single-handedly built an empire of his own after exiting from the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, will soon appear in the form of a book. The autobiography of Sheikh Aboobacker Ahamed, as he is known in the Arab world, will be released next January.

The Sunni leader, who is always busy, found time to write during the Covid outbreak and while recuperating from the disease that struck him last year.

Sources said the book will contain sections on controversial issues like Kanthapuram’s meeting with Chekannur Moulavi as a student, the debates he had with Moulavi and the conspiracies behind the Chekannur ‘missing’ case.

It will also have references to hot topics such as Samastha’s relationship with the IUML, Kanthapuram’s associations with the party’s leaders, including Syed Abdurrahman Bafaqi Thangal, Panakkad Syed Muhammad Ali Shihab Thangal and C H Muhammad Koya, and the experience of working with Panakkad P M S A Pookoya Thangal in the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS).

Issues like the reasons that led to the resignation of K K Sadaqathulla Musaliyar from the post of Samastha’s president will also figure in the book.

The formation of Samastha’s rival organisations, including the Akhila Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama and the Kerala Samsthana Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, and the challenges posed by the Muslim Educational Society (MES) and the Islam and Modern Age Society are discussed in the book.

The book unveils the relationship Kanthapuram had with E K Aboobacker Musaliyar, who later became the leader of the rival faction of the Sunnis, and the ‘political conspiracies’ against EK from certain corners.

Interesting issues like the missing of the Holy Relic from the Hazrat Baal mosque in Kasmir, Jawaharlal Nehru’s attempts to recover it and the repercussions it created in Kerala also figure in the book. Little known chapters from Kanthapuram’s life, such as his discovery of the Jem-Iyyathul Malabariyya that was established by his father and another person at Mecca in 1927, and the history of Muslims who migrated to other places including Mecca during the 1921 rebellion form a part of the autobiography. The cover of the book titled ‘Viswasapoorvam’ will be released at a function held in Dubai on December 1.

ALSO DISCUSSED

The book has separate sections on Kanthapuram’s relationship with top political leaders including former prime minister V P Singh and the changes that have happened to the city of Kozhikode over the past decades.

Book unveils the relationship Kanthapuram had with E K Aboobacker Musaliyar, who later became the leader of the rival faction of the Sunnis

