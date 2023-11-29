Kerala: Fashion technology student on the way to take her ailing mother to hospital dies in bike accident in Aluva, friend injured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 21-year-old woman died, and her friend suffered grievous injuries when the motorcycle they were travelling on in the wee hours of Wednesday met with an accident near Pulinchodu at Aluva in Ernakulam district.

The deceased is identified as Liya Jiji of Meloor, Thrissur. Her friend Jibin Joy, 23, of Koratty, is admitted to a private hospital near Angamaly with severe injuries, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place near the metro rail pillar no. 69 after the victims' motorcycle rammed into another bike proceeding in the same direction. After hitting the rear end of the vehicle, the motorbike lost control, and the duo ended up with severe head injuries. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Though the injured were initially taken to a government hospital, they were later shifted to a private hospital in Angamaly. Liya was declared dead on arrival.

"Liya is a fashion technology student in Kochi. Her mother was unwell. She was going home with her friend to take her mother to the hospital. Unfortunately, they met with an accident," said one of Liya's relatives.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case, and a probe has begun. "We need to collect the CCTV footage in the area to determine the exact reason for the accident," said a police officer at the Aluva police station where the case has been registered.

