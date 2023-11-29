No coercive action against Rajeev Chandrasekhar till December 14: Kerala High Court orders police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the police not to take coercive steps till December 14 against Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar for allegedly making provocative remarks and causing religious disharmony in the State after the blasts at a prayer convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Kalamassery in Kochi.



Justice CS Dias issued the interim order based on the petition filed by the minister seeking to quash two FIR's against him.



The FIR was registered in connection with the minister's statements on social media regarding the Kochi blasts and a Hamas leader's virtual address at an event organised by an Islamist group in the Malappuram district.



Supreme Court Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and Advocate Santhosh Mathew, appearing for the minister, submitted that the FIRs registered against him were nothing but a glaring example of malicious prosecution initiated by the state government with ulterior motives.

The former leader of Hamas had made a video speech at a rally in Kerala just two days before the Kalamassery blast. When the bomb blast occurred in Kalamassery, the petitioner was aggrieved by how the Kerala government was turning a blind eye to the activities of radical outfits such as Hamas, and by the absence of the Chief Minister who was attending a rally against Israel in Delhi at the time. He criticised the Kerala Government for not paying attention to the actions of Hamas and the deteriorating law and order

situation in the State due to the State Government’s passive approach.

There is no statement or imputation made by him against any other community, and it is clear as day that he has only called out the irresponsible actions of the Government of Kerala and the ruling party, the “appeasement politics” at play as well as the forum provided to the radical outfit “Hamas”, stated the petitioner's counsel.



The FIRs were registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the IPC and section 120 (o) (causing nuisance and violation of public order) of the Kerala Police Act



One was registered based on the complaint filed by Dr Sarin, Convenor, Digital Media Cell, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, and the second one was based on the complaint by Pramod YT, SI of Police, Cyber Cell, Kochi city.

