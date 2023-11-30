Gandhi scion to kickstart Congress Lok Sabha poll campaign on Dec 1

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will virtually kickstart the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala at the Utsaah state conference of Mahila Congress in Kochi on December 1. The Wayanad MP, who is on a three-day visit to the state, will attend the conference after his programmes in Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

The conference will also be addressed by other leaders like All India general secretary K C Venugopal, Mahila Congress national president Neta D’Souza, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Congress working committee members, MPs, MLAs, and state leaders.

“The Mahila Congress convention will mark the beginning of the party’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said Congress Ernakulam district president Mohammed Shiyas.

According to him, a jumbo organising committee has been constituted for the smooth conduct of the programme.

Rahul Gandhi attended programmes organised by IUML in Kozhikode and will inaugurate the 10th anniversary of the vernacular daily managed by Samastha Kerala in Kochi. “He is coming to Kerala after campaigning in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. The party aims to win all the LS seats in the state and the preparations of this will begin with this programme,” said another leader.

Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather said the event is organised to extend women’s support to Rahul Gandhi’s fight to save India from divisive forces. “The slogan of the convention is Women Power with Rahul Gandhi to Regain India,” she said, adding the event is expected to be attended by about 50,000 delegates from across the state.



