Home States Kerala

Gandhi scion to kickstart Congress Lok Sabha poll campaign on Dec 1

Rahul Gandhi attended programmes organised by IUML in Kozhikode and will inaugurate the 10th anniversary of the vernacular daily managed by Samastha Kerala in Kochi.

Published: 30th November 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will virtually kickstart the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala at the Utsaah state conference of Mahila Congress in Kochi on December 1. The Wayanad MP, who is on a three-day visit to the state, will attend the conference after his programmes in Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

The conference will also be addressed by other leaders like  All India general secretary K C Venugopal, Mahila Congress national president Neta D’Souza, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Congress working committee members, MPs, MLAs, and state leaders.  
“The Mahila Congress convention will mark the beginning of the party’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said Congress Ernakulam district president Mohammed Shiyas.

According to him, a jumbo organising committee has been constituted for the smooth conduct of the programme.

Rahul Gandhi attended programmes organised by IUML in Kozhikode and will inaugurate the 10th anniversary of the vernacular daily managed by Samastha Kerala in Kochi. “He is coming to Kerala after campaigning in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. The party aims to win all the LS seats in the state and the preparations of this will begin with this programme,” said another leader.

Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather said the event is organised to extend women’s support to Rahul Gandhi’s fight to save India from divisive forces. “The slogan of the convention is Women Power with Rahul Gandhi to Regain India,” she said,  adding the event is expected to be attended by about 50,000 delegates from across the state.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp